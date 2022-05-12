$0.07 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXL. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 2,551,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,988. The firm has a market cap of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.