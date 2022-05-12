$0.06 EPS Expected for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

