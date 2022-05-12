$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $820.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $147,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

