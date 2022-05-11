Zymergen (ZY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. On average, analysts expect Zymergen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZY shares. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $126,499 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

