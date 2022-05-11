Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 425,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

