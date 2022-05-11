Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 425,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $147.35.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.