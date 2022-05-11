Zel Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00292278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00067835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003489 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

