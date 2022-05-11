Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.86) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $46.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.72 million.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 630,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,744. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

