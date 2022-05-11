Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 60.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

