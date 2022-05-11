Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.26. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.