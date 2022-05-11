Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “
TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.26. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
