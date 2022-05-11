Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to “Buy”

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

CWAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 703,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,116. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,566,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

