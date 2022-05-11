Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) to “Strong-Buy”

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

