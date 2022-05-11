Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to “Hold”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:BMA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 165,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $920.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $3,204,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

