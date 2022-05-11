Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) to Hold

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AMPG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 207,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,336. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $485,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

