Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) to “Buy”

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,245,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

