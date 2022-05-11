Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is ($0.10). T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 594.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,351. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

