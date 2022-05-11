Zacks: Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will post sales of $302.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 448,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

