Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.34. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.91. 1,552,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.23. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

