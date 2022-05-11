Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to report $3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.74 and the lowest is $3.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 130,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,772. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.