Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to post $247.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 4,085,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,669. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $284,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

