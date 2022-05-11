Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHK traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 2,245,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

