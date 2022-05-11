Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.61. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 458,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

