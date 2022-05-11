Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $651,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

