Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. 540,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,664. Woodward has a 12 month low of $96.83 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Woodward by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Woodward by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

