Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $3.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Shares of TSCO traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. 62,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,927. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $70,604,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

