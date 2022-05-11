Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.84. Children’s Place posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $638.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.