Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

