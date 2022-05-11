Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 1,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

