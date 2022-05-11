Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.97. Accenture reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.94. 2,398,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,435. Accenture has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

