Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $3.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $3.36. WEX reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $14.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WEX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WEX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.94. 352,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

