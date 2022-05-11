Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

