Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to announce $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $24.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.96 billion to $24.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $223.88. 2,457,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

