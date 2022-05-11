Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $118.71. 1,884,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,713. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,938.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 324,909 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 54,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.