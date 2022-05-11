Zacks: Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Post Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will announce $8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.13. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 199.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $33.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.82 to $39.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $39.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $51.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE OAS opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

