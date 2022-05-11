Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Microsoft posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $9.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,740,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.07. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

