Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $575.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 584.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 89,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,033. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

