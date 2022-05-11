Zacks: Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($3.70).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FENC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

