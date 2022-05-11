Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 105,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,493. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

