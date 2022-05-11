Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $124.20 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

