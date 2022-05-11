Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is $1.02. Warner Bros. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,463.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 18,454,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,474,971. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

