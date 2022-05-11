Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Post $3.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. 57,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ryerson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ryerson by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $2,164,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.