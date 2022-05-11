Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $5.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $15.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $16.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 355,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,075. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

