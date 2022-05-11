Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.58. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $18.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $774.44. 1,019,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,072.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,173.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.02 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $764.01 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

