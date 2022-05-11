Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.27. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,621 shares of company stock valued at $60,970,051 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 972,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,430,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,140. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

