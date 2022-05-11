Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $330,500 in the last 90 days. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $287,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. 6,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

