Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.59 EPS

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.34. 82,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,961. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

