Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

ABTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.13. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,403. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

