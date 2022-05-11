YIELD App (YLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,826.06 or 0.99988645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00106551 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,510,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

