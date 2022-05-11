Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 59,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,322. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.09. Yellow has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yellow by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yellow by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yellow by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 222,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

