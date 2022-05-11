Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 59,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,322. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.09. Yellow has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Yellow (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
