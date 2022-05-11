Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00283988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003460 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,423,322 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.