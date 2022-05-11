yAxis (YAXIS) Price Down 32.7% This Week

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $36,891.72 and $2,775.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.89 or 0.07259143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

